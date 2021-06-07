WWII dog tag found inside apartment wall returned to the family of its owner

Derek Trecha was able to track down the nephew of the tag's owner with help from social media.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It all started when Derek Trecha noticed a board was loose in his girlfriend's apartment in Heritage Hill.

"I'm nosy so I wanted to see if there was anything under it," says Trecha.

So he pulled the board up and looked into the crawl space, unsure of what he'd find.

"I turned the flashlight on my phone and shined it down there and I saw a dog tag," he says.

Trecha didn't know what to think and initially thought the tag was fake. He went to social media for help, posting to Reddit asking if anyone recognized the name on the tag, Matthew Lutak.

"I've seen weird things, like people finding safes in the wall and things like that," says Trecha. "People post and figure it out."

With help from other users, Trecha was able to match the service number on the tag to a profile on Ancestry.com. He learned Lutak was born in New Jersey in 1922 and enlisted in the Army in 1941. After serving in World War II, he moved to Grand Rapids.

"We figured he lived there from 1949 to 1954," says Trecha.

Lutak, who died in 1995, had no kids, but Trecha and another Reddit user tracked down a nephew living in Florida. He reached out to tell him about the find.

"He was all excited," says Trecha. "I guess he's been doing some research, and his sister has been doing some research on his family."

Trecha was excited to make the discovery.

"The coolest thing I've found before this was like 50 bucks on the ground," he says. "So this is way better!"

But he's even more excited to return the tag to its family.

"It's a piece of his family history so he gets to pass that on now," says Trecha.

Trecha mailed the dog tag to Lutak's nephew and says it should get to him this week.

