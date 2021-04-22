Wyoming intersection shut down after multiple cars collide, one hitting a power pole

The intersection of Burlingame Avenue SW and 52nd Street SW will be closed until around 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is currently on scene at a 3-car crash at the intersection of Burlingame Avenue and 52nd Street SW.

An individual in one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

A vehicle involved in the crash struck a power pole and downed several wires, causing the intersection to be completely shut down.

Traffic crash investigators are on the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety is asking people to avoid the intersection of Burlingame Avenue SW and 52nd Street SW to allow crash investigators to process the scene and for utility crews to restore the power pole.

It is estimated that the intersection will be closed until 3 p.m. on Thursday.

