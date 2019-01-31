WYOMING, Mich. — A 59-year-old man is now in custody after refusing to leave his home Wednesday night.

Wyoming Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Roos Avenue SW, near Burton and Clyde Park around 4:30 p.m. The suspect had reportedly threatened others in the home using a firearm.

Police were able to evacuate three victims and a small child from the residence, but the suspect refused to come out.

Burton Avenue between Godfrey and Clyde Park was closed until the situation was resolved.

Officers used non lethal bean bag rounds to no avail, before they were eventually able to take the suspect in custody. The suspect suffered only minor injuries and was cleared by medical personnel before being lodged in the Kent County Jail.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.