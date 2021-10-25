Wyoming police looking for missing endangered woman

59-year-old Mary Jo Carrothers is 5'6, weighs 150 pounds with long brown hair, brown eyes and glasses.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing endangered woman.

Her family last saw her when she left her home on October 21 around 8 p.m. She was seen driving away in her gray four-door 2016 Hyundai Sonata. Her Michigan license plate number is EHK-0786.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616)530-7300.

