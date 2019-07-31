WYOMING, Mich. - Wyoming Police are warning citizens of a phone scam in which someone falsely claims they are a Wyoming Police detective.

The department received two reports today from citizens who said they received calls from someone claiming they were a detective. In both cases, they refused the call but received a voicemail message in which the caller told the citizen an arrest warrant had been issued, and they were instructed to call a local number.

Wyoming Police investigators found a relatively sophisticated message claiming to be the Wyoming Police Department and it offers a number of extension options. The caller is eventually directed to a voicemail box where they are asked to leave personal information.

Wyoming Police said this is definitely a scam and they will never ask for or take financial information over the phone, or direct anyone to take action or report to any place other than the police facility or Wyoming District Court.

Citizens are reminded never to give personal or financial information over the phone to an unknown or unverified caller. Phone scammers often target the most vulnerable in our community and are very prevalent.

An investigation is currently underway.

Anyone receiving suspicious calls from people claiming to be Wyoming Police should call the actual Wyoming Police Department at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.