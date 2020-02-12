These were the most downloaded iPhone apps of 2020

The most-downloaded iPhone app of 2020 didn't even make the top 20 list last year.

WASHINGTON — All you have to do is look at the No. 1 iPhone app this year to see the widespread impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoom, the video conferencing app, was the most downloaded free iPhone app of 2020 in the U.S., Apple announced on Tuesday.

It should really come as no surprise, given how COVID-19 has forced many to work from home or attend school virtually. The platform grew from 10 million daily meeting participants in December to more than 300 million in April, according to CNET.

Landing in the No. 1 spot was a huge jump for Zoom, which didn't even crack the top 20 most downloaded free apps last year. With many Americans not able to travel for Thanksgiving this year, Zoom dropped its typical 40-minute limit on that day so families could celebrate virtually instead.

After Zoom, streaming and social media apps make up a big chunk of the top 10 for 2020. TikTok, which President Donald Trump threatened to ban in the U.S., was the second most-downloaded iPhone app, followed by Disney Plus in the number three spot.

YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Facebook Messenger rounded out the top eight for 2020.

The top downloads for paid iPhone apps went to photo editing app TouchRetouch, drawing app Procreate Pocket and the weather app Dark Sky.