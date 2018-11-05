A local organization called "Mirror Me Images" is putting on an event designed to empower women of all ages. On May 19th at 11:00 a.m. MMI will host "You Are Enough!", a free empowerment brunch for girls and women of all ages. There will be food, rafffles, vendors and speakers. The event is happening at 3333 Kraft in Grand Rapids. Donations are encouraged.

Registration is now open at www.mirror-me.org

Email info@mirrorme.org with questions or for more information! You may also text ‭(616) 213-1593‬.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM