W.K. Kellogg had a tremendous impact on Battle Creek, of course.

But it turns out that he left his mark on Florida, as well, in Dunedin, a city on the gulf coast, where you can still find a property nicknamed the Kellogg Mansion.

Unlike the Kellogg House in downtown Battle Creek or even the large Kellogg Manor House in Hickory Corners, the Kellogg Mansion is a study in the over-the-top excess only the rich can afford.

And it's for sale for a mere $4.5 million.

The current owners bought the house "because of the history,” said Robert Barber, a Realtor with the Moeller and Barber real estate team with Coastal Property FL, which is handling the listing. “It’s an extremely unique house, just every room is its own unique character in itself.”

The nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion sits on a little more than an acre of land. It has soundproof rooms, secret passageways and an antique bar room.

The mansion has hand-painted murals commissioned by Kellogg, hand-carved wood-coffered ceilings, stained glass windows and detailed mosaics.

Hand-painted murals, commissioned by W.K. Kellogg, decorate the walls of Kellogg's mansion in Dunedin, Florida, which he bought in 1934. (Photo: Kevin King of Tack Sharp Media, Tampa, FL)

It all comes together in Mediterranean Revival-style architecture decorated with eye-searing amounts of gleaming, vibrant color.

One room was converted into a disco with a retracting curtain in the ceiling that opens into a planetarium-style glass dome, Barber said, though not by Kellogg. He died in 1951, well before the birth of disco.

Outside the building, the property has a dock that can accommodate a 120-foot yacht and overlooks the clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

A small island, in view of the Florida Kellogg Mansion's dock, used to be owned by the Kelloggs as well, but is no longer part of the property package. (Photo: Kevin King of Tack Sharp Media, Tampa, FL)

“What we’ve been told is (the Kelloggs) used to own the island just off the back of the property as well, but it’s not part of the property anymore,” Barber said.

The mansion was built in 1925. The Kelloggs bought the property in 1934, right in the middle of the Great Depression, according to the book "W. K. Kellogg Foundation: The First Half-century 1930-1980 : Private Approaches to Public Needs."

W.K. Kellogg's mansion in Dunedin, Florida, which he bought in 1934, is nearly 8,000 square feet of opulence sitting on around one acre of land. (Photo: Kevin King of Tack Sharp Media, Tampa, FL)

It "became the Dunedin Marine Base for quartering and training Marines during the Second World War," according to the W.K. Kellogg entry in the "Encyclopedia of History of American Management."

Eventually, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation sold the property, "W. K. Kellogg Foundation: The First Half-century 1930-1980 : Private Approaches to Public Needs" stated.

After the Kelloggs, the mansion has had three owners, including the current owners.

Contact reporter Natasha Blakely at (269) 223-0114 or nblakely@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow her on Twitter at @blakelynat.

