DETROIT, Mich. - Lost-cost transatlantic carrier WOW Air is offering 40 percent off winter/spring flights for Cyber Monday.

That means travelers can snag a flight from Detroit to Paris for as low as $259, round-trip, according to travel website airfarewatchdog.com.

Bookings must be completed by Nov. 28 for travel through April 10.

Enter code "WOWCYBERMONDAY" when booking to get 40 percent off the base fare.

Low fare prices, subject to availability, include all taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply.

WOW Air, based in Reykjavik, Iceland, is known for its deep-discount fares to Europe.

In April, WOW Air offered fares from Detroit to Iceland for as low as $69 one way.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

