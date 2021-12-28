You may hear an explosion in Grand Rapids Thursday. Here's why:

Grand Rapids and Walker residents beware. You may hear an explosion on Thursday that could startle you or your noise-sensitive pets.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department will be safely disposing of explosives and other hazardous material on Dec. 30.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., people using the Fred Meijer Millennium Trail, or those who are nearby Butterworth Street SW, O'Brien Road SW, Covell Avenue SW and Maynard Avenue SW in Grand Rapids and Walker can expect to hear the detonations.

Police say pets in the area that are sensitive to loud noises may be affected. The Grand Rapids dispatch center is aware of the event.

The detonations are completed each year it is necessary at the Grand Rapids Compost and Yard Waste Site at 2001 Butterworth Street SW.

The Police Department is disposing of materials that were seized during investigations and are now expiring.

Grand Rapids Compost and Yard Waste services will be open as usual, but the area police are using is closed off and will be secured.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to residents in the area, however, this is needed to safely dispose of these materials,” said Captain Michael Maycroft, commander of GRPD bomb squad operations.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.