Why you’ll have a better chance of winning the Michigan Lottery soon

Michigan residents will have a better chance to win daily cash prizes starting Monday.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Lucky for Life lottery is expanding their drawings from two days a week to seven, they announced Friday. This means Michigan residents will have a much higher chance of winning a cash prize – even the cash for life prizes.

The new daily drawings will begin starting July 19. With this new system, players will have a daily shot at winning $1,000 a day for life, the Michigan Lottery team reports. Drawings will take place nightly at 10:38 p.m.

Seven Michigan Lottery players have won the lifetime of cash prize so far this year. Two of those winners received the top prizes, $1,000 a day for life. More winners are expected as they expand the daily drawings.

Prizes range from $3 to a lifetime of cash.

The cost per play, $2, and how the game works will remain the same, as well as the prize structure. To win the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers, plus one Lucky Ball number, to the selected ones.

You can buy tickets at Lottery retailers across Michigan or online at the Michigan Lottery website.

