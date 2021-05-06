Young man rides bike from Grand Rapids to Cadillac to raise awareness about traumatic brain injuries

David Marsh is raising awareness about traumatic brain injuries.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the weekend, a young man with a traumatic brain injury decided to ride his bike from Grand Rapids to Cadillac and back.

According to the CDC, traumatic brain injury is a disruption in the normal function of the brain that can be caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head.

David Marsh is hoping to raise more awareness about traumatic brain injuries and the lasting impact it can have on a person’s life.

“The first 10 miles are probably the easiest. Once the adrenaline kicks in then after that it kind of focusing in," Marsh said.



In January of 2019, David was at wrestling practice when he sustained a traumatic brain injury.

“I’d gotten hit in the head and so I’m not 100 percent sure exactly what happened just because I don’t remember the day at all really," Marsh said.

The extent of his injury wasn’t known until a few days later when he was rushed to the ER.

“Imagine a nail being stuck in your head and we left it there for seven days," Marsh said.

David has undergone months of physical, psychological and occupational therapy.

“It’s been exhausting. David has literally had to relearn a lot of things. He had to relearn how to talk, how to write.” Stephanie Fite, David’s mother, said. “I can’t believe how far he’s come. He’s done amazing things.”



Marsh has turned to his love of oceanography and biking to help in his rehabilitation but still suffers from TBI symptoms daily, including painful headaches.

“When you meet someone with a TBI understand that they might not be able to go at 100 percent like a normal person could or they could be having a bad day," Marsh said.

Marsh’s dream is to become a scuba diving instructor and he hopes this bike ride will inspire others to go after their dreams.

He is raising money for a scuba diving internship program in Florida.

