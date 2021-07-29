Your local election is one week away – see how you can place your vote on August 3

County elections will take place across the state on Tuesday, August 3.

MICHIGAN, USA — Less than a week from now, 54 Michigan counties are holding their local elections. Residents have options on how they can cast their ballot this year, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson explains.

Voters can receive or drop off an absentee ballot at their local election clerk’s office. The offices are open this week and weekend. To find your local clerk or location of ballot boxes in your county, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center website here.

Absentee ballot envelopes must be signed by the voter and dropped off as soon as possible. Mailing ballots closer to election day is discouraged, as mail may be delayed. Ballots received after 8 p.m. on election day will be rejected.

Residents who aren’t registered yet can visit their clerk’s officer through 8 p.m. on election day to do so. They can also vote in person by absentee ballot in the same visit. For Michigan voters, this may be the best last-minute option, as residents are not able to register online or by mail within 15 days of an election.

“Our elections are safe and secure, and voters can feel confident that their vote will count and their voice will be heard in their local communities,” said Benson.

“Whether you are voting from home, at your clerk’s office or in person on Election Day, election workers in many jurisdictions once again stand ready to serve the people of Michigan as they cast their ballot.”

Find your West Michigan election from the list below:

Allegan County

Hopkins Public Schools

Martin Public Schools

Saugatuck Township

Saugatuck-Douglas District Library

South Haven city

Barry County

Hastings Area Schools

Berrien County

Oronoko Charter Township

St Joseph city

Branch County

Union City Community Schools

Calhoun County

Emmett Township

Ionia County

Carson City-Crystal Area Schools

Kalamazoo County

Charleston Township

Portage Public Schools

Kent County

State Senate – 28th District

Grand Rapids Public Schools

Grattan Township

Kentwood city – 2nd Ward

Nelson Township

Sparta Township

Vergennes Township

Montcalm County

Ithaca Public Schools

Muskegon County

Egelston Township

Fruitport Township

Holton Township

Muskegon city

Newaygo County

Garfield Township

West Shore Community College

Ottawa County

Grand Haven city

Van Buren County

Lawrence Public Schools

Lawrence Township

Paw Paw Public Schools

Paw Paw Township

Paw Paw village

County-specific voting information can be found here.

