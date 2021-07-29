Your local election is one week away – see how you can place your vote on August 3

MICHIGAN, USA — Less than a week from now, 54 Michigan counties are holding their local elections. Residents have options on how they can cast their ballot this year, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson explains.
County elections will take place across the state on Tuesday, August 3.
Voters can receive or drop off an absentee ballot at their local election clerk’s office. The offices are open this week and weekend. To find your local clerk or location of ballot boxes in your county, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center website here.
Absentee ballot envelopes must be signed by the voter and dropped off as soon as possible. Mailing ballots closer to election day is discouraged, as mail may be delayed. Ballots received after 8 p.m. on election day will be rejected.
Residents who aren’t registered yet can visit their clerk’s officer through 8 p.m. on election day to do so. They can also vote in person by absentee ballot in the same visit. For Michigan voters, this may be the best last-minute option, as residents are not able to register online or by mail within 15 days of an election.
“Our elections are safe and secure, and voters can feel confident that their vote will count and their voice will be heard in their local communities,” said Benson.
“Whether you are voting from home, at your clerk’s office or in person on Election Day, election workers in many jurisdictions once again stand ready to serve the people of Michigan as they cast their ballot.”
Find your West Michigan election from the list below:
Allegan County
Hopkins Public Schools
Martin Public Schools
Saugatuck Township
Saugatuck-Douglas District Library
South Haven city
Barry County
Hastings Area Schools
Martin Public Schools
Berrien County
Oronoko Charter Township
St Joseph city
Branch County
Union City Community Schools
Calhoun County
Emmett Township
Hastings Area Schools
Union City Community Schools
Ionia County
Carson City-Crystal Area Schools
Kalamazoo County
Charleston Township
Portage Public Schools
Kent County
State Senate – 28th District
Grand Rapids Public Schools
Grattan Township
Kentwood city – 2nd Ward
Nelson Township
Sparta Township
Vergennes Township
Montcalm County
Carson City-Crystal Area Schools
Ithaca Public Schools
Muskegon County
Egelston Township
Fruitport Township
Holton Township
Muskegon city
Newaygo County
Garfield Township
West Shore Community College
Ottawa County
Grand Haven city
Van Buren County
Lawrence Public Schools
Lawrence Township
Paw Paw Public Schools
Paw Paw Township
Paw Paw village
South Haven city
County-specific voting information can be found here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.