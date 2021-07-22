Zeeland’s Tyson facility to raise minimum wage over $19 with benefits – and yes, they’re hiring

The company is raising their minimum wage by $3.10 and offering full benefits to all of their team members. They're also hiring in multiple positions.

ZEELAND, Mich — Tyson Foods has announced that their Zeeland facility is increasing their minimum wage to $19.20 for hourly workers, the company announced Thursday. Benefits will also be available for all team members.

The new wages will be a $3.10 increase from their previous wages. There’s also an additional $1 per hour increase for second and third shifts, bringing starting rates for those hours to $20.20.

Employees will also be eligible for the company’s benefit program, including medical, dental, vision and prescription benefits, as well as 401(k) and participation in their stock purchase program.

“We are committed to ensuring that our team feels valued and supported,” said Dale Miller, plant manager at the Zeeland facility.

“Our team members work hard every day to put food on the table, and we are pleased to competitively compensate them for their dedicated work.”

The Zeeland facility is currently hiring. Available positions are the following:

Wastewater Operator (Night Shift)

Operation Supervisor

General Maintenance Technician (Full Time)

Machine Operators (Full Time)

Forklift/Hilo Operators (Full Time)

General Production (Full Time)

General Production (Part Time)

Supv Prod (Third Shift)

Senior Operations Administrator

Nurse RN

To learn more about the positions or to apply, go to Tyson’s website here.

