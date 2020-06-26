Mosquito carrying Zika identified in Wayne County

The Asian tiger mosquito was discovered in Michigan in the industrial area of Taylor, in Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. — The invasive Asian tiger mosquito has emerged in Wayne County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The Asian tiger mosquito was discovered in Michigan in the industrial area of Taylor, in Wayne County.

This insect is believed to transmit viruses such as Zika to people.

“Although we have not had any illnesses associated with these species of mosquitoes in Michigan, it is important to take precautions since other mosquitoes can spread viruses such as West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis to people,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “We urge Michiganders to take precautions such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors.”

Michigan residents can protect themselves from mosquito bites by:

• Eliminating sources of standing water such as wading pools, old tires, buckets and containers by dumping water to prevent mosquito eggs from hatching or larvae from developing into biting adults.

• Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors.

• Applying an EPA-registered insect repellent.

• Making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.