Talking about Christmas in May? We can thank President Trump for that.

At Thursday's National Day of Prayer address, the president claimed that Americans have begun not only to use the holiday greeting "merry Christmas" more since he moved into the White House, but that they have started to say "under God" more as well.

"Prayer changes hearts and transforms lives," Trump told those gathered in the Rose Garden. "It uplifts the soul, inspires action, and unites us all as one nation, under God. So important."

He continued: "And we say it here. You know, a lot of people, they don’t say it. But you know what? They’re starting to say it more. Just like we’re starting to say, 'merry Christmas' when that day comes around. You notice the big difference between now and two or three years ago?"

Here's a tweet for last Christmas:

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

So, with just one week left at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Lauren Stanton had something to say about it.

"OK, here's the deal," she started. "You hear people say political correctness has gone too far. 'We can't even say merry Christmas anymore. But now that Trump is president, we can go back to saying merry Christmas.' Well here's the deal, if you are Christian, feel free to say merry Christmas to your friends and family who celebrate Christmas. Enjoy the season! But, you can't assume everyone in the room is Christian. Our world is diverse with many different religions an cultures. You wouldn't say merry Christmas to someone who was Jewish or Muslim. Just like you wouldn't say Happy Hanukah to someone who is Christian.

"Can you imagine if you said Happy Hanukah to just everyone? Seems like you'd be assuming everyone is Jewish. So when a company chooses to embrace all cultures but still wants to acknowledge the holidays, it's OK! They're just wanting to be inclusive and being inclusive is just nice.

"No one is waging war on Christmas, just acknowledging there are other religions and cultures in this big beautiful county of ours. Amen!"

Lauren, we love you and we're really going to miss you.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

