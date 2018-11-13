President Donald Trump says don't trust the "lying media." He says don't trust the institutions that are the backbone of our country, don't trust the experts, don't trust analysts and don't trust scientists. Instead, as CNN Editor-at-Large Chris Cillzza put it, Trump's message is, "anything you hear from anyone who is not me is not to be believed."

Trump has a beef with the media because the media reports the truth — and the truth is not kind to Trump. For a guy who loves to present himself as a tell-it-like-it-is kind of guy, Trump certainly has an aversion to the truth and those who tell it.

Besides, blaming the media for telling the truth is like blaming the bathroom scale because you're overweight.

