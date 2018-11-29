While consuming marijuana and marijuana-infused products will no longer be a crime in the state, getting your hands on said products will be problematic, at least initially. Before people without a medical card can purchase marijuana and marijuana-infused products through a licensed recreational dispensary, the state must first write a slew of regulations and issue licenses to dispensaries. People will be able to light up if they can get their hands on marijuana, but they probably won’t be able to buy it commercially until early 2020.

Then there’s the issue of supply. Currently, medical marijuana dispensaries buy from caregivers — patients licensed to grow for other patients who sell their excess marijuana.

But retailers licensed to sell marijuana to recreational users will be required to buy from licensed commercial growers. The number of such growers is small, but expected to grow in the coming months.

That's going to cause some short-term problems for licensed medical dispensaries. "We're going to run into this issue of supply," Patrick Frasik told me last week when I visited his Bay City medical provisioning center, The Shop - Nature's Relief Clinic. "The demand's through the roof, and the supply is gonna shoot down...the price is gonna go through the roof."

By the time the state gets its ducks in a row and recreational users can walk into a dispensary and buy a joint, the short-term supply problem should be improved.

