GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2019 World Series begins Tuesday night, and while the Detroit Tigers were the furthest thing from a World Series team this season, they are still making headlines.

Three-fifths of the Tigers 2012-14 rotation will be playing in the Fall Classic — Anibal Sanchez, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. Along with the trio once destined for a championship half a decade ago are Nationals relief pitcher Fernando Rodney and Astros first base coach Don Kelly. Rodney was a pivotal reliever in the Tigers 2006 run to the World Series, and Kelly stole the hearts of Tigers fans with his ability to play any position.

Scherzer will start Game 1 on Tuesday night and Verlander is slated to be the Astros' Game 2 starter Wednesday night. Sanchez will be used in some capacity — whether that's in a starter or reliever role remains to be seen — and Rodney should pitch at some point when the Nationals need a reliever. And, of course, Kelly will be in the first-base coaches box, audibly directing Astros players to get back or take two.

But, the question for Tigers fans is this: Who will you root for in the 2019 World Series?

The Astros

When it comes to Tigers history, the most notable name is unarguably Verlander. He was the ace of the Tigers for more than a decade, winning Rookie of the Year, Cy Young and MVP awards throughout his tenure in Detroit. During his last seasons in Detroit, however, his velocity began to diminish and injuries began to pile up, but a renaissance season in 2017 led to a trade with the Houston Astros moments before the trade deadline.

About two months later, the only pain Verlander felt was the sting of champagne in his eyes as the Astros celebrated their World Series championship.

This year, Verlander is once again a contender for the Cy Young award and continues to add to his Hall of Fame resume, and another World Series ring would be the icing on the cake.

Kelly, a former West Michigan Whitecap, spent six seasons wearing the Old English D and became a fan favorite while the Tigers were at the top of the American League Central Division. He had some great moments for the Tigers — his home run against the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 2011 American League Division Series and his walk-off sacrifice fly against the Oakland Athletics in the 2012 playoffs are two of the best. But, after his years of roaming the diamond, Kelly joined the Tigers scouting department as a professional scout.

Then, in November 2018, Kelly took a job as the first base coach with the Astros, and he is now being considered a future Major League manager as he has been linked to talks with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For someone who was as loved as he was in Detroit, Tigers fans should be happy for Kelly if the Astros win their second championship in three years.

The Nationals

Scherzer's option to leave the Detroit left a sour taste in the mouths of Tigers officials. He turned down the Tigers six-year, $144 million offer and chose to sign a seven-year, $210 million contract with the Nationals, and after two All-Star Game appearances and one Cy Young award with the Tigers, it's been more of the same for Scherzer in Nats' red.

In his five seasons with the Nationals, he's finished in the top five for the Cy Young award in every season (not including this year) and won the award twice. He has also been an All-Star in every season and become one of Major League Baseball's poster boys for intimidating hitters.

In the 2019 postseason, Scherzer took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

If there's anyone that deserves a World Series championship between these two teams, it's Scherzer.

Sanchez spent six seasons with the Tigers and won an ERA title in 2013, and he was a reliable No. 3 starter for the Tigers in 2014. However, near the end of his tenure with the Tigers, his ERA ballooned neared and past the 6.00 mark as batters hit home runs off of him just like they do against their coaches in batting practice.

What Sanchez has been remembered for with the Tigers was his near no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2013 ALCS. He showed a flash of that brilliance in Game 2 against the Cardinals in the 2019 NLCS when he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning.

The 35-year-old has had a great career so far, but a World Series ring would trump all of his past accomplishments.

Oh, one more thing: Scherzer and Sanchez are the only two teammates to take a no-hitter into at least the sixth inning or later in back-to-back playoff starts, and they've done it twice.

In the bullpen for the Nats is Rodney, another former Whitecap and a journeyman who has pitched for 11 different teams in 17 seasons. For many of his seven seasons with the Tigers, he was the go-to guy out of the bullpen in the late innings.

Rodney spent time with the Athletics earlier this year but was released after posting a 9.42 ERA. With the Nationals, he has appeared in 38 games and has a 4.05 ERA.

Who's your pick?

The 2012-14 Detroit Tigers were as good as any team when it came to their pitching staff. Two of those pitchers — David Price and Rick Porcello — as well as former Tigers JD Martinez and Ian Kinsler won the World Series with the Boston Red Sox last season.

If the Nationals win it all, every starting pitcher from the 2014 Tigers team will have won a World Series — but not with the Tigers.

If the Astros win the best-of-seven series, Verlander will have two World Series rings, and Kelly will add a World Series title to his future managerial resume.

So, with all that said, who are you rooting for in this year's World Series?

