12 continues to be a special number for Ferris State

It definitely was not a special number last season. Wink. Wink.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — 12 is a number opposing teams definitely do not like to see when they line up on either side of the ball against Ferris State.

12 is the number worn by first-team All-American defensive end Caleb Murphy, who has set a Division 2 record with 25.5 sacks in 2022.

The number 12 is also donned by Bulldogs quarterback Carson Gulker. The Zeeland West High School graduate has tallied a team-high 28 rushing touchdowns for Ferris State in 2022.

12 is, clearly, a special number for the Ferris State football program.

"Murphy was number 12 last year, but we had another number 12 last year, that was just mediocre," Ferris State head coach Tony Annese said. "We had to give Carson that number 12 so that we could make something happen for that number because Jared Bernhardt really did not do much with it at all. That's sarcasm, right? We've had some really good number 12s, obviously."

Bernhardt is on the Atlanta Falcons roster and was the quarterback who helped lead the Bulldogs to the Division 2 National Championship last season.