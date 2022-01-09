13 ON YOUR Sidelines football highlights week 2

13 ON YOUR SIDElines breaks down all of the football action in week 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week two of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group.

Grandville thumped one of the most highly touted teams in the state in week one, while Byron Center won an overtime thriller.

These two Kent County neighbors face off tonight for the first time ever, making it this week's Game of the Week.

PART 1: Byron Center vs. Grandville, Mona Shores v. Rockford, Whitehall vs. Hastings, Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Oakridge

The clashing of these two neighbors for the first time ever leaves Grandville to come out strong and score first. While Byron Center tried to hold on, Grandville was just too much, losing 45-27.

Rockford beats Mona Shores 31-27

Whitehall beats Hastings 41-30

Oakridge beats MCC 20-14

PART 2: Wayland vs. Holland Christian, Montague vs. Ravenna, Kent City vs. Montcalm

It was only the second time these two teams faced each other. It was a nail biter, as Kent City held on to their one point win after a fourth down stop when Montcalm head the ball. Kent City takes Montcalm 28-27.

Wayland Holland defeats Holland Christian 27-10

Ravenna takes Montague 14-7

PART 3: Coopersville vs. Sparta, Spring Lake vs. Zeeland East, Orchard View vs. North Muskegon

Both teams were coming off losses from their season openers, and despite there not being much scoring early on, Zeeland East pushes on on to beat Spring Lake 21-14.

Coopersville defeats Sparta 45-20

North Muskegon tops Orchard View 55-0

OTHER SCORES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.