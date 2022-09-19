VOTE | 13 ON YOUR SIDElines MVP Candidates Week 4

There are four MVP Candidates for Week 4 in West Michigan.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The high school football season is almost at its halfway point in West Michigan, but four high school players in the area gave their full effort on Friday night to become 13 On Your Sidelines Week 4 MVP Candidates, presented by VanDyk Mortgage.

Here are the four candidates:

MVP Candidate #1: Reeths-Puffer junior running back Brody Johnson

Johnson was shined in the Week 3 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week. The Rockets junior running back rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. Johnson was a big reason why the Rockets were able to earn the 35-29 overtime victory over Grand Rapids Union.

MVP Candidate #2: Caledonia junior running back Brock Townsend

For the second straight week, there is a Caledonia football player in the MVP vote. Townsend recorded five total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) on Friday night. He also ran for 182 yards on 24 carries in Caledonia's win over Hudsonville 40-14. The Fighting Scots are now 4-0 thanks to Townsend's big night.

MVP Candidate #3: Byron Center senior quarterback Hunter Schichtel

Schichtel was all over the field on Friday night against Lowell. The Bulldogs senior quarterback rushed for a whopping 297 yards on 19 carries, for an average of 15.6 yards per run. Schichtel also recorded five touchdowns leading Byron Center to the 48-35 win against the Red Arrows.

MVP Candidate #4: Whitehall junior quarterback Kyle Stratton

In the annual Battle for the Bell game against Montague, Stratton made a play in every way possible. The junior Vikings quarterback accounted for 314 yards of total offense. He scored a few touchdowns with both his arms and his legs, finding the end zone five different times. Stratton helped Whitehall score 60 points in the 60-6 victory over Montague.

There are the four Week 4 MVP candidates. Get your votes in! The poll ends at noon on Thursday.

13 On Your Sidelines MVP winners from the 2022 season

Week 1: Whitehall junior wide receiver Trannon Aylor

Week 2: Coopersville senior running back Dylan Merlo

Week 3: Muskegon junior quarterback M'Khi Guy

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.