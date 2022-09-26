VOTE | 13 ON YOUR SIDElines MVP Candidates Week 5

In Week 5 of high school football in West Michigan, there were some top-tier games with incredible performances from some high school standouts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The high school football regular season is zooming by. Teams across West Michigan have played more than half of their games already.

In Week 5 of high school football in West Michigan, there were some top-tier games with incredible performances from some high school standouts.

Here are the four 13 On Your Sidelines Week 5 MVP candidates presented by VanDyk Mortgage:

MVP Candidate #1: Caledonia senior quarterback Mason McKenzie

For the second time this season, McKenzie is nominated for MVP of the Week. This week, he really outperformed himself. The senior Scot combined for seven total touchdowns, four with his legs and three with his arm, in an undefeated battle against Grandville. The Scots finished with 541 total yards in the 50-40 win over the Bulldogs.

MVP Candidate #2: Mona Shores senior running back Dahmir Farnum

Farnum was literally unstoppable on Friday night against Grand Rapids Union. The senior running back ran for four touchdowns, all of which were in the first quarter. In fact, Farnum's first two carries went for touchdowns. Three of his first four carries also resulted in touchdowns. He finished with 152 yards in the 64-14 win over Union.

MVP Candidate #3: Oakridge junior running back Trever Jones

Jones has blossomed into a star on both sides of the ball for the Eagles. On Friday night, he really shined on offense for Oakridge tallying four touchdowns on 216 yards rushing for the Eagles. Oakridge defeated Fremont 36-8 thanks to Jones' help. The Eagles are also 5-0 for the first time since 2019.

MVP Candidate #4: Grand Rapids Catholic Central junior running back Kellen Russell-Dixon

Russell-Dixon and the defending state champs impressed once again on Friday night. The Cougars junior running back rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns against the previously undefeated Forest Hills Eastern football squad on Friday night. On one of Russell-Dixon's touchdown runs, he broke four tackles. Catholic Central dominated in the 49-21 victory.

Those are the four candidates. Make sure you get your votes in. The poll ends on Thursday at noon.

13 On Your Sidelines MVP winners from the 2022 season

Week 1: Whitehall junior wide receiver Trannon Aylor

Week 2: Coopersville senior running back Dylan Merlo

Week 3: Muskegon junior quarterback M'Khi Guy

Week 4: Byron Center senior quarterback Hunter Schichtel

