VOTE | 13 ON YOUR SIDElines MVP Candidates Week 7

Four high school football stars shined among the rest on Friday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first chilly night of the high school football season in West Michigan may have had fans shivering in the stands, but several standouts brought the heat under those Friday night lights.

It's time to meet your 13 On Your Sidelines Week 7 MVP Candidates presented by VanDyk Mortgage.

Candidate #1: Lowell junior quarterback Jackson Reisbig

Reisbig ran left, right and up the middle on Friday night. It did not matter because he could not be stopped. The junior Red Arrow rushed for 160 yards and six touchdowns. Reisbig also threw for 65 yards. The six-touchdown performance from Reisbig led Lowell to a dominant win over Grand Rapids Christian, 56-14.

Candidate #2: Coopersville senior quarterback Colton Bosch

Bosch has shined on Friday nights for a few years now, but last Friday night was his best performance yet. The senior Bronco threw for 290 yards and five touchdowns. The five-touchdown performance is a school record. Bosch's historic night helped Coopersville top Allendale 37-0.

Candidate #3: Sparta senior running back Trevor Wilcox

Wilcox got it done on both sides of the ball. The senior Spartan rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns, but also shined on defense. Wilcox led Sparta in tackles with 14 as the Spartans controlled Hopkins 34-14.

Candidate #4: Fruitport senior running back Paschal Jolman

Like Wilcox, Jolman was a force on both sides of the line of scrimmage last Friday night. On offense, Jolman tallied 127 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Jolman finished with five tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception. Jolman's performance helped Fruitport pull of a major upset over the No. 1 ranked team in Division 6, West Catholic, winning 28-20.

Those are the four candidates. Make sure to get the votes in. The poll ends at noon on Thursday.

