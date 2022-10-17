VOTE | 13 ON YOUR SIDElines MVP Candidates Week 8

With postseason action just a week away, players are taking their game to the next level.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The last week of the high school football regular season is here in West Michigan.

Four players shined more than most last Friday night. Let's meet the 13 On Your Sidelines Week 8 MVP candidates, presented by VanDyk Mortgage.

Candidate #1: West Catholic senior quarterback Bernie Varnesdeel

Varnesdeel scored four total touchdowns on Friday night. The senior Falcon rushed in a score and threw touchdown passes to three different West Catholic wide receivers. The four touchdowns on top of Varnesdeel's 168 yards of total offense led West Catholic to the 37-0 victory over Coopersville.

Candidate #2: Byron Center senior running back Jason Sevigny

Sevigny rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns. The senior Bulldog also hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass. Sevigny's three-touchdown performance helped Byron Center come out victorious for the fifth straight game with the 46-7 win over Forest Hills Northern.

Candidate #3: Sparta sophomore defensive tackle Dustin Warner

Warner did not just record three sacks for Sparta on Friday night. The sophomore Spartan recorded all three of his sacks on the same drive. On top of the three sacks, Warner tallied five tackles as he helped Sparta hold Calvin Christian to 100 total yards of offense in the 42-0 shut out victory.

Candidate #4: Comstock Park junior defensive back/wide receiver Donovan Cummings

Cummings was a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball on Friday night. Cummings snagged two interceptions and recorded three tackles on defense. On offense, the junior Panther threw a 39-yard touchdown pass on a trick play. Cummings helped Comstock Park earn its first win since Week 2 with the 37-8 victory over Kelloggsville.

Those are the four candidates. Make sure you get your votes in. The poll ends on Thursday.

13 On Your Sidelines MVP winners from the 2022 season

Week 1: Whitehall junior wide receiver Trannon Aylor

Week 2: Coopersville senior running back Dylan Merlo

Week 3: Muskegon junior quarterback M'Khi Guy

Week 4: Byron Center senior quarterback Hunter Schichtel

Week 5: Oakridge junior running back Trever Jones

Week 6: East Kentwood junior strong safety Mekhi Copes

Week 7: Coopersville senior quarterback Colton Bosch

