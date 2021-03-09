13 On Your Sidelines MVP for Week 1

The first 2021 VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week for the 2021-22 High School football season.

The 2021-2022 high school football season is underway across West Michigan. Which means the VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week is back!

This week 13 On Your Sidelines recognizes Tommy Stevens of Grand Rapids Union!

Stevens is a Junior at Grand Rapids Union and the quarterback for the Red Hawks.

"The key to victory was our defense actually. Our offense in the second half obviously we didn't perform as well and our defense I think really won us that game," Stevens said. "It feels good. There's been a lot of support for the team in the community and our school and it's felt really good actually."

Union beat Ypsilanti Thursday night.

It's the first time they've won back-to-back games in 18 years.

