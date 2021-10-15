13 On Your Sidelines MVP for Week 8

Tri-County's Trent Behrenwald had over 200 yards of total offense and two touchdowns against Central Montcalm.

It was our closest vote to date this year, but Trent "Bad Boy" Behrenwald edged out Destin Piggee from Muskegon.

Trent got the assistant principal to get on the loudspeaker at school and ask Trent's classmates to vote for him.

Tri-County is off to its best start since 2004.

Who’s your pick for our Week 7 MVP?



Trent Behrenwald: 24 carries for 180 yards, TD. One reception for a 32 yard TD.



Destin Piggee: 123 yards on 6 carries, 2 TDs. 2 receptions for 71 yds and another TD.



Alex Lee: 179 yards rushing, 4 TDs. Six tackles and 2 INT on defense. — 13 On Your Sidelines (@13OYSL) October 11, 2021

