GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The high school football playoffs are beginning to heat up with district championships on the line on Friday night. There are also only a few weeks until Thanksgiving week, as teams hope to make the annual pilgrimage to Ford Field for the state championship.

However, with just two 13 On Your Sidelines shows left for 2022, we need your help to pick the 2022 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the Year. There were so many players who deserved a nomination, but we've narrowed it down to five options.

Here are the five nominees for MVP of the Year:

Candidate #1: South Christian quarterback Jake DeHaan

DeHaan has been the man on the Sailors this season. He has dominated on both sides of the ball, but particularly on offense. The senior has accounted for 2,593 yards of total offense and 32 touchdowns. With DeHaan's help, South Christian has recorded its first undefeated regular season since 2000.

Candidate #2: Fruitport running back Paschal Jolman

Jolman has been a jolt of energy for the Fruitport offense in 2022. The Trojans senior tallied 2,136 yards of total offense during the regular season and 27 touchdowns. His yards per rush is also impressive. Jolman's average run went for 13.5 yards. Jolman's efforts helped lead Fruitport to its best season and first conference title in 10 years.

Candidate #3: Caledonia quarterback Mason McKenzie

McKenzie wowed many around the area after he scored seven touchdowns and broke a single-game school record for passing yards against Grandville on September 23. Ever since then, the senior Scot has continued to impress. McKenzie recorded 2,099 total yards in 2022 to go along with 31 touchdowns as McKenzie led Caledonia to a 8-1 record for the second year in a row.

Candidate #4: Whitehall quarterback Kyle Stratton

Stratton has been the center point of an electric Vikings offense in 2022. The junior Whitehall quarterback put up a total of 2,007 yards of offense and combined for 35 total touchdowns this season. Stratton's impressive year helped lead Whitehall to an impressive season. This is the Vikings' first undefeated regular season since 1998.

Candidate #5: Rockford quarterback Mac VadenHout

VandenHout is the starting quarterback for the first time in his high school career, and the Rams offense has not skipped a beat. The Rockford senior was responsible for 2,519 yards of total offense with 33 touchdowns. With VandenHout under center, the Rams finished with an undefeated regular season and its fourth straight OK Red title.

Make sure you get the votes in for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the Year vote. The poll ends on Thursday.

13 On Your Sidelines MVP winners from the 2022 season

Week 1: Whitehall junior wide receiver Trannon Aylor

Week 2: Coopersville senior running back Dylan Merlo

Week 3: Muskegon junior quarterback M'Khi Guy

Week 4: Byron Center senior quarterback Hunter Schichtel

Week 5: Oakridge junior running back Trever Jones

Week 6: East Kentwood junior strong safety Mekhi Copes

Week 7: Coopersville senior quarterback Colton Bosch

Week 8: Sparta sophomore defensive tackle Dustin Warner

Week 9: Muskegon junior quarterback M'Khi Guy

