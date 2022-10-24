VOTE | 13 ON YOUR SIDElines MVP Candidates for Week 9

The high school football regular season is over in West Michigan. Now, it is time for the postseason action to begin. Vote for your MVP here.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The high school football regular season is over in West Michigan.

Now, it is time for the postseason action to begin.

Before the playoffs start, it's time to introduce the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Candidates from Week 9, the final week of the regular season.

Four players stood out for more than most last Friday night. Let's meet the MVP Candidates sponsored by VanDyk Mortgage.

Candidate #1: South Christian quarterback Jake DeHaan

DeHaan might have had the best game of his high school career on Friday night. The senior Sailor signal caller completed 21 of 28 passes for 348 yards. He totaled six touchdowns, four with his arm and two with his legs. DeHaan also rushed for 87 yards. DeHaan's helped South Christian complete its first undefeated regular season since 2002 with the 47-15 victory over Forest Hills Eastern.

Candidate #2: West Catholic running back Tim Kloska

Kloska continues to out do himself every single week. The Falcons senior running back dominated once again on Friday night. Kloska finished with 262 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Kloska's big game led West Catholic to a 39-18 win over Unity Christian as the Falcons are now 8-1 heading to the playoffs.

Candidate #3: Ravenna quarterback Hunter Hogan

Hogan played tough like the Hulk on Friday night for the Bulldogs. The Ravenna senior combined for 217 yards of total offense and also totaled four touchdowns. Hogan's performance played a large role in Ravenna's 48-0 shut out victory over Hart.

Candidate #4: Muskegon quarterback M'Khi Guy

Guy already won a 13 On Your Sidelines this season, but his performance against Mona Shores was one for the history books. Guy rushed for 169 and four touchdowns. He also threw for 55 passing yards as the Big Reds beat their rivals from down the road Mona Shores 55-35.

Make sure you get the votes in. The poll ends Thursday at noon.

13 On Your Sidelines MVP winners from the 2022 season

Week 1: Whitehall junior wide receiver Trannon Aylor

Week 2: Coopersville senior running back Dylan Merlo

Week 3: Muskegon junior quarterback M'Khi Guy

Week 4: Byron Center senior quarterback Hunter Schichtel

Week 5: Oakridge junior running back Trever Jones

Week 6: East Kentwood junior strong safety Mekhi Copes

Week 7: Coopersville senior quarterback Colton Bosch

Week 8: Sparta defensive tackle Dustin Warner

