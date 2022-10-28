West Michigan High School football playoff highlights | 13 ON YOUR SIDElines

With the regular season over, it's playoff football time in West Michigan. We'll break down all of the action from week one on 13 ON YOUR SIDElines.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's high school football playoff time in West Michigan! 13 ON YOUR SIDElines is here to break down all of the action from week one, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group.

PART 1: Tri County at Belding, Reeths-Puffer at Forest Hills Central, T.C. Central at Monal Shores, and Sparta at Muskegon.

Our Game of the Week is Tri County vs. Belding at Rudness Field, where tonight is the first ever meeting between the Vikings and Black Knights. Belding wins 56-30.

Reeths-Puffer enters the Division 2 playoffs after their best regular season since 2013, while Forest Hills Central is undefeated. This will be the first time that the Rangers and Rockets meet in 11 years. F.H. Central wins 32-6.

Despite being two and a half hours apart, these T.C. Central and Mona Shores used to be rivals during the 70s and 80s in the Lake Michigan Athletic Conference. It was only two years ago that the Sailors beat the Trojans in the state semi-finals. The Sailors win 48-20

Tonight will be the fist time in history that Sparta and Muskegon face off, and it'll be in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs. The Big Reds win big, 64-9.

PART 2: Kent City at Muskegon Catholic Central, Forest Hills Eastern at Unity Christian, Ludington at Fruitport, and Cedar Springs at Coopersville.

Kent City and Muskegon Catholic Central are to meet for the first time in the Division 6 playoffs. The Crusaders win 42-14.

The Division 4 playoffs featured a rematch of last year's first round game between Forest Hills Eastern and Unity Christian. The Crusaders win 46-20.

The last time Ludington and Fruitport played each other was back in 2015 in the former Lakes Eight Conference. Tonight will be their 46th match-up overall. The Trojans win 54-28.

Cedar Springs faces Coopersville tonight for the 40th time in Division 3, but will be the first time since 2011. The Broncos win 28-0.

PART 3: Ravenna at North Muskegon, Lowell at Zeeland West.

Ravenna and North Muskegon will meet again this season tonight in the Division 7 playoffs. The Bulldogs win 10-7.

Lowell and Zeeland West have some history, and the Red Arrows are looking for their first win against the Dux tonight in the Division 3 playoffs. Zeeland West wins 36-28.

OTHER SCORES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.