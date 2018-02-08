MUSKEGON, Mich. - "Last year I trained and focused my whole life on it, and now, I'm finally here," said athlete Sophia Grimmer.

Sophia is 16 years old and competing in the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games.

Russ Mock is the owner of Muskegon CrossFit and Sophia's coach.

"It's quite the accomplishment," said Mock. "For someone to make it out of West Michigan is pretty special."

Sophia ranks in the top 20 in the world. She is competing against girls from as far as Iceland and Brazil.

"Everyone gets that bug," said Mock. "Like, I want to go to the CrossFit Games. At this point though, its become a real hard reality and the amount of dedication and the way you have to set up your lifestyle to do that is challenging. I knew it wasn’t going to happen for me, but to have a hand in someone else going has been really awesome. "

Last year, Sophia competed in the 14-15 year old division, but missed the mark, just barely. That's what made this years run so impressive.

"She was able to go from missing, to top ten in the world," said Mock.

"I just wanted to prove that I would be able to and show that all my training is actually paying off," said Sophia.

Sophia trains five days a week, twice a day.

At least 15 people from her gym in Muskegon traveled to Madison, Wisconsin to support her. She's grateful for the friends and mentors she's made in the process.

"It’s really nice to have a community that supports me," said Sophia.

