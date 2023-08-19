1984 World Series champ Dave Rozema throws pitches to raise money for Sullivan Field

Perhaps the best player to ever step foot on that field was back on Saturday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Baseball has been played at Sullivan Field for years.

Long before it's current name, the historic Grand Rapids ballpark was known as Valley Field.

Perhaps the best player to ever step foot on that field was back on Saturday.

1984 World Series champion Dave Rozema threw out batting practice on Saturday at Sullivan Field to help raise money to restore the ball park. For a price of $100, anyone could step up to the plate to take 10 swings off of the former major league pitcher. Participants could also donate more money if they wanted to.

The event was called "Go Deep off of Dave Rozema." With around 50 people taking swings, the former Tigers star estimates he threw it about one thousand times. No one took the former pitcher deep so he feels like he still has it.

The Grand Rapids native says it was definitely worth it to raise money.

"I can't wait to see the new front of Valley Field and Sullivan Field because of what it means to people playing here," Rozema said. "It meant a lot to me because I grew up here. It was a long time ago but I had great times here in high school and other games."

It's a special day for Rozema especially since he threw a few no hitters on this field as a Central High Student.