MINNEAPOLIS - Eighteen years ago, the defending national champions came to Minneapolis hungry for a repeat performance.

The top-seeded Michigan State Spartans, led by sixth-year head coach Tom Izzo, rolled into town to face Lute Olson's Arizona Wildcats. It was the first weekend of April in 2001, just a week ahead of the Minnesota Twins' home opener.

But it did not go well for Sparty at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome. Michigan State collapsed midway through the second half, bowing out of the Twin Cities with a 19-point loss.

Jim Mitchell, a Twin Cities native who holds a degree from Michigan State, sat in the nosebleeds at the Metrodome on that Saturday evening.

His basketball memories are unpleasant.

"Arizona just cleaned the Spartans' clock," Mitchell said. "I don't anticipate this year's squad beating themselves so much."

Izzo and Michigan State will have a chance to redeem themselves in Minneapolis when they tip off against Texas Tech at 7:49 this Saturday. MSU is the only team among the four that has ever played a Final Four in the Twin Cities; Virginia's previous appearances were in Seattle and Philadelphia, and Texas Tech and Auburn have never made it this far at any time in program history.

There's certainly a different flavor among these four teams, compared to the most recent Minneapolis Final Four events in 2001 and 1992 — when Duke cut down the nets both times.

The 2001 Final Four featured not only the defending national champions in Michigan State, but also Duke, Arizona and Maryland — the latter of which combined for three titles in the '90s. In 1992, Duke repeated as champions by first defeating Bob Knight's Indiana team — a showdown between Mike Krzyzewski and his former mentor — and then Michigan's Fab Five.

The 2019 Final Four may not have the same historic storylines, but it will showcase all that's changed in Minneapolis over the past few decades.

The Metrodome has been replaced with U.S. Bank Stadium, the billion-dollar spectacle that has helped grow restaurants, apartments and businesses in the surrounding corridor.

Brian Ingram opened Bus Stop BrewHouse in late November — just in time for the Final Four.

"The whole landscape has changed down here," he said. "I looked at doing a restaurant down here years ago and didn't want to come near it. Now, it's an amazing area."

Plus, there's light-rail, a revamped Armory and park space that didn't previously exist.

Of course, the draw is U.S. Bank Stadium — a place that may not have the nostalgia of the Metrodome, but certainly offers a new-age sporting experience with more open space and glitzy features.

Ruben Duran, another Twin Cities native who attended the 2001 Final Four at the Metrodome, said the 2019 Final Four will be his first game of any kind inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

"It should be a different kind of atmosphere," he said, snapping a commemorative photo with his grandson outside of the stadium on Thursday. "I'm looking forward to being in there."