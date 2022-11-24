West Michigan 2022 high school state championship coaches 'thankful' for their teams

13 On Your Side asked each high school coach what they are most thankful for when it comes to their respective teams.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanksgiving week is the best, or the worst week, of the year for high school football coaches in West Michigan.

Either the coaches are on the sidelines at Ford Field after the national holiday hoping to win a state championship or they are at home watching someone else bring home the coveted title.

This year, five high school football programs represent West Michigan in the state championships this weekend.

13 On Your Side asked each of them what they are most thankful for when it comes to their respective teams. This is what they said:

CALEDONIA HEAD COACH DEREK PENNINGTON

"Thankful I've got 60 kids that believe in us. They've played super hard. They've been incredible kids to coach. Just super proud of what they have accomplished."

FOREST HILLS CENTRAL HEAD COACH TIM ROGERS

"I am thankful that they have great humility. They are great kids. They don't care who gets the credit. There's not enough that goes on like that in the world these days."

MUSKEGON HEAD COACH SHANE FAIRFIELD

"Every week before our playoff game, they would write on the board in the locker room, 'Bring coaches back Monday. Bring coaches back Monday.' Well they brought us back to our last Monday, our last Tuesday and our last game of 2022. We're so thankful for that. I am blessed to have our guys get us this far."

SOUTH CHRISTIAN HEAD COACH DANNY BROWN

"A lot of things. I think really just the joy. You spend a lot of time in practice. You get the Friday to play. There's a lot of work and prep work that goes into it. I think it's just the joy of these kids of the grind."

WEST CATHOLIC HEAD COACH LANDON GROVE

"Our kids have handled it like adults. Our kids have been like that all year. They have been a blessing to work with and our coaches are spoiled to have kids that can flip the switch so quickly from week to week."

We are sure all five coaches are also thankful to be playing indoors at Ford Field and NOT in the snow.