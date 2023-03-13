East Grand Rapids High School star Macy Brown named 2023 Miss Basketball

It's all about the team for Brown. As much as this is an individual award, Brown can't thank her family and her team enough.

DETROIT — It has been nonstop as of late for East Grand Rapids High School senior Macy Brown.

A couple of weeks ago, she became the Pioneers girls basketball program's all-time leading scorer, she has since wrapped up her senior season, and on Monday, she puts a bow on her incredible high school career.

Brown has been named the 2023 Michigan Miss Basketball award winner.

"It just all feels very surreal," Brown said. "Just like having everyone here, means a lot. My family and my sisters. It’s great."

Brown played a phenomenal senior season. She led the Pioneers in scoring every time she stepped on the court pouring in 25 points per game. However, Brown doesn’t think it’s her stats that put her over the top.

"I think the relationships I built all around the state kind of what propelled me to win this," Brown said.

East Grand Rapids girls basketball head coach Troy Hammond is certainly not shocked at all the vote went Brown's way to be named Miss Basketball.

"She plays the game the right way," Hammond said. "The production speaks for itself. I don’t think anybody received more attention from opposing defenses during the course of the season than her."

Brown also received tons of attention from voters across the state for Miss Basketball. Mick McCabe, the Detroit Free Press sportswriter whose name is at the forefront of the award, says it’s an honor to have Macy become the newest addition to the Miss Basketball family.

"Macy just had a fabulous career," McCabe said. "She was more than just a player who scored a lot of points. She did a lot of everything and became the spirit of the team."

It's all about the team for Brown. As much as this is an individual award, Brown can't thank her family and her team enough.

"Just knowing that I did it not just for myself but for my teammates too," Brown said. "It’s definitely an amazing thing to go out on for sure."

Next up for Brown is the University of Michigan, where Brown has a scholarship to play basketball.

"I’ll do anything to get on the court next year so just working hard in the off-season so I can be prepared when I go there this summer," Brown said.

Brown is the first girls player to be named Miss Basketball from the West Side of the State since Mona Shores alum Jordan Walker brought home the award in 2017.

