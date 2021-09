49ers build 28-point lead, hold on for 41-33 win over Lions

The Lions turned over the ball with 12 seconds left, and Deebo Samuel fumbled.

DETROIT — Dre Greenlaw returned an interception for a touchdown to help the San Francisco 49ers score 17 points over two-plus minutes late in the first half and they held on for a 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions.

San Francisco led 38-10 early in the fourth quarter and allowed Detroit to score 23 points in three-plus minutes to pull within eight points.

The Lions turned over the ball on downs at the San Francisco 24 with 12 seconds left after getting another chance when Deebo Samuel fumbled.

