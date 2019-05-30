GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Creators of the Football Addix All-Star Game, along with area high school varsity football coaches, will announce details for the fourth annual event during a news conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 30. at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

The game will be played at Hope College’s Ray and Sue Smith Stadium and will feature top seniors nominated from an expanded geographic location across the state. Players will be broken up into two teams, Team Stars and Team Stripes.

Jeff Dock, varsity coach at Thornapple Kellogg in Middleville will be the head coach and offensive coordinator for Team Stars. Cody Francis of Hopkins High School who will be coaching defense and special teams.

Team Stripes will be led by Ryan Oshnock, varsity coach at West Ottawa High School in Holland, and Carlton Brewster, varsity coach at Kalamazoo Central High School. Oshnock will serve as head coach and run the offense with staff members. Brewster will coach defense and special teams.

Kalamazoo Officials Association will be providing officials for the game.

During the news conference, teams for both Stars and Stripes will be announced.

The game, slated for June 7, will continue to generate awareness and funds for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. Since the first game in 2016, the Addix All-Star Game proceeds support the free cancer and grief programs and increased awareness offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

