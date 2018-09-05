GRAND RAPIDS - It's been a long time coming for the Calvin Knights softball team, more than half of today's players not even alive the last time the Knights made the NCAA Division 3 tournament.

The streak ends Thursday as they return to regionals.

They will play Franklin at Hope College in the first game of regionals.

In Coach Becky Hilgert's first season last year, the team went just above .500 but she challenged these girls to bear down and do what is needed to improve and they have.

For a school with already so muc success in multiple sports, these women are excited to add softball to the list of powerhouse programs.

