Fresh off suspension, Hinch takes over as Tigers manager

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have hired AJ Hinch to be their new manager, giving him a chance to return to a major league dugout after he was fired by Houston in the wake of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

For the 46-year-old Hinch, this is an opportunity to revive his managerial career. He guided Houston to the 2017 World Series title. Hinch signed a multi-year contract with the franchise.

That championship - and a lot of what Hinch accomplished there - is now viewed in a different light.

“I’d like to thank Chris Ilitch and Al Avila for giving me a chance and the opportunity to get back in the dugout to lead this historic ballclub,” said Hinch, in a press release. “The last year was the most difficult of my life. It gave me time to reflect, which was such a big part of this process. Everything that has transpired over the past year, personally and professionally, has put so much in perspective for me, and re-enforced how important it is to do things with integrity and honesty.”

An investigation found the Astros used a video feed from a center field camera to decode the opposing catcher’s signs.

