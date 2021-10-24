x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

All the ranked football team scores across Michigan this week

13 On Your Side has all the scores for Michigan football.
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

MICHIGAN, USA — Division 1

    1. Rockford (9-0) beat Grand Haven 28-6.

    2. Belleville (8-1) beat Hartland 46-9.

    3. Saline (9-0) beat Lake Orion 34-21.

    4. Grand Blanc (9-0) beat Arthur Hill 56-18.

     5. Rochester Adams (9-0) beat Renaissance 42-6.

    6. West Bloomfield (8-1) beat Eisenhower 42-24.

    7. Clarkston (8-1) beat Oak Park 50-28.

    8. Brownstown Woodhaven (8-1) lost to Gibraltar Carlson 28-14.

     (tie) Romeo (8-1) beat Anchor Bay 51-0.

    10. Hartland (7-2) lost to Belleville 46-9.

Division 2

    1. Warren De La Salle (8-0) beat U of Detroit Jesuit.

    2. South Lyon (9-0) beat South Lyon East 34-6.

    3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (7-1) beat

    4. Traverse City Central (8-1) beat East Grand Rapids 28-0.

    5. Caledonia (8-1) beat Hudsonville 26-19.

    6. Muskegon Mona Shores ((7-2) beat Wyoming 49-0.

    7. Livonia Churchill (7-2) beat Novi 31-28.

    8. Portage Central (7-2) beat Harper Creek 26-7.

    9. Temperance Bedford (7-2) beat Mumford 35-6.

    10. Bay City Western (7-2) beat Bay City Central 57-13.

Division 3

    1. Detroit King (8-1) beat Cincinnatti Moeller, Ohio 39-29.

    2. DeWitt (8-1) beat Lakeshore 50-14.

    3. Mount Pleasant (8-0) beat Heritage 56-19.

    4. Muskegon (8-1) beat Zeeland East 62-16.

    5. Riverview (9-0) beat Monroe 28-17.

    6. River Rouge (6-2) beat Southfield 45-44.

    7. Cedar Springs (7-2) beat South Christian 38-32.

    8. Zeeland West (6-2) beat Holland 70-6.

    9. Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) beat Brownstown Woodhaven 28-14.

    10. Haslett (7-2) beat Marshall 35-14.

Division 4

    1. Chelsea (9-0) beat Dexter 41-20.

    2. Edwardsburg (9-0) beat Sturgis 53-13.

    3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (9-0) beat Fruitport 55-13.

    4. Whitehall (7-2) lost to Reed City 38-28.

    5. Croswell-Lexington (8-1) beat Garber 38-0.

    6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-2) lost to Marine City 21-10.

    7. Vicksburg (8-1) beat Otsego 49-14.

    8. Cadillac (7-2) beat Fremont 35-0.

    9. Lake Fenton (8-1) beat Glenn 49-6.

    10. Freeland (8-1) beat Flushing 44-0.

Division 5

    1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0) beat Kenowa Hills 55-7.

    2. Frankenmuth (9-0) beat New Lothrop 28-14.

    3. Kingsley (8-1) lost to St. Francis 38-30.

    4. Marine City (9-0) beat Notre Dame 21-10.

    5. Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1) beat Holland Christian 48-19.

    6. Berrien Springs (9-0) beat Cassopolis 48-8.

    7. Comstock Park (9-0) beat Comstock 2-0.

    8. Gladwin (9-0) beat Standish-Sterling 31-7.

    9. Portland (7-2) beat Montague 31-7.

    10. Muskegon Oakridge (7-2) lost to Catholic Central 30-28.

Division 6

    1. Lansing Catholic (8-1) lost to Pewamo-Westphalia 12-7.

    2. Constantine (9-0) beat South Haven 46-12.

    3. Millington (9-0) beat Beecher 49-0.

    4. Jonesville (9-0) beat Addison 20-14.

    5. Reed City (8-1) beat Whitehall 38-28.

    6. Negaunee (7-2) lost to Westwood 32-14.

    7. Boyne City (8-1) beat Roscommon 2-0.

    8. Michigan Center (8-1) beat Reading 28-20.

    9. Standish-Sterling (7-2) lost to Gladwin 31-7.

    10. Montague (6-3) lost to Portland 31-7.

Division 7

    1. Traverse City St. Francis (8-0) beat Kingsley 38-30.

    2. Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0) beat Pewamo-Westphalia 12-7.

    3. Jackson Lumen Christi (8-1) beat Divine Child 34-14.

    4. Lawton (9-0) beat Saugatuck 42-21.

    5. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (8-1) beat Warren-Mott 56-21.

    6. Muskegon Catholic Central (8-1) beat Oakridge 30-28.

    7. Reese (8-1) beat Sandusky 35-32.

    8. Ishpeming Westwood (8-1) beat Negaunee 32-14.

    9. Detroit Central (9-0) beat Denby 38-0.

    10. Bad Axe (7-2) lost to Ubly 25-13.

    (tie) Madison Heights Bishop Foley (8-1) beat Everest 43-37.

Division 8

    1. Hudson (9-0) beat Dundee 28-0.

    2. Addison (8-1) lost to Jonesville 20-14.

    3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (8-1) beat Erie Mason 62-22.

    4. Ubly (9-0) beat Bad Axe 25-13.

    5. Beal City (8-1) beat Morley-Stanwood 36-0.

    6. Clarkston Everest Catholic (7-2) lost to Madison Heights Bishop Foley 43-37.

    7. White Pigeon (8-1) beat Leslie 44-21.

    8. Breckenridge (7-2) beat St. Louis 46-14.

    9. Carson City-Crystal (8-1) beat Byron 48-14.

    10. Centreville (7-2) beat Buchanan.

Division 8 Player

    1. Powers North Central (9-0) beat Forest Park 42-0.

    2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (9-0) beat Britton-Deerfield 41-20.

    3. Portland St Patrick (9-0) beat Burr Oak 53-6.

    4. Suttons Bay (9-0) beat Mesick 48-18.

    5. Morrice (9-0) beat Deckerville 60-18.

    6. Martin (9-0) beat New Buffalo 55-0.

    7. Pickford (7-2) lost to Rudyard 20-14.

    8. Britton-Deerfield (8-1) lost to Adrian Lenawee Christian 41-20.

    9. Au Gres-Sims (9-0) beat Posen 66-22.

    10. North Huron (9-0) beat Mayville 49-6.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO: No. 6 Michigan tops Northwestern 33-7; Michigan State next

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

In Other News

Toledo rallies in 34-15 win over Western Michigan