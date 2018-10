Allendale scored twice in the third quarter and ran out the clock in the fourth quarter to beat Sparta, 24-0.

Owen Burk rushed for three touchdowns and the Falcon defense shut down the Spartans rushing attack in the win.

Allendale finishes the regular season with a 5-4 record and now awaits their playoff fate. Sparta also finishes the year with a mark of 5-4.

Playoff teams will be announced on Sunday.

© 2018 WZZM