American Hockey League postpones 2020-21 start date to Dec. 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The American Hockey League (AHL) President and CEO Scott Howson announced Thursday the revised start date for the 2020-21 season has been approved by the league's Board of Governors.

At the recommendation of the AHL's Return to Play Task Force, the start of the regular season will begin on December 4, 2020.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the AHL will continue to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities.

Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League schedule are still to be determined.

The AHL previously canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season in May due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and the safety of its players.

Further updates regarding the AHL schedule for the 2020-21 season will be updated on the AHL's website.