Amway River Bank Run switching to October date

The organizers for the Amway River Bank Run say they are pushing back this year’s race because of COVID-19.

The run was scheduled to take place on May 8th, but was pushed back to October after organizers consulted with local health professionals, including their health partner Spectrum Health.

Organizers say they have not yet finalized all of their safety and event details, but will share them when they are completed.

“The safety of the runners, volunteers and supporters has always been at the center of every decision we’ve made regarding last year’s and this year’s event,” said Russ Hines, owner, Riverbank Events and Media, which owns and operates the annual event. “Even though we do expect there to still be COVID-19 safety precautions in place this October, we felt that it was in everyone’s best interest to allow more time to be comfortable with an in-person event.”

If you already registered for the run you will automatically be confirmed for the October 23rd event.

“We understand what it takes to make this a successful event under normal circumstances let alone the conditions that face us today,” said Scott Stenstrom, marketing and communications director for Fifth Third Bank. “The team will be excited and ready to go come October.”

Anyone interested in receiving race details can sign up for an email newsletter at https://amwayriverbankrun.com/enews-signup/.

