Grand Rapids Gold to hire Andre Miller to be head coach, ESPN says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Gold have a new head coach.

According to ESPN, long-time NBA player Andre Miller has agreed to become the next head coach of the Gold.

Miller replaces Jason Terry, who coached the Gold for one season. Terry left the Gold to become an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz.

The former point guard Miller played 17 seasons in the NBA with nine different teams. For seven of those 17 seasons, Miller played for the Denver Nuggets. Denver owns the Gold as a G-League affiliate.

Miller retired in 2017 and has gone into coaching. He was previously the head coach at Balboa School, a post-graduate prep school in San Diego. He has held that position since 2020.

The Gold 2022-23 schedule has yet to be released. The team will hold an open tryout on September 24.

