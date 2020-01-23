WALKER, Mich. — One of the country’s top hunting trade shows is coming to DeltaPlex Arena this weekend, featuring more than 350 booths offering everything from trophy hunts to the latest in fishing equipment.

The Weller Auto Huntin’ Time Expo, now in its 28th year, is billed as Michigan’s largest all hunting show.

“We have 350 exhibitors, guides and outfitters from all over the world for this three-day event,’’ said show co-owner Beth Antor. “We have them coming from South Africa, New Zealand, throughout Canada and numerous U.S. states.’’

Enthusiasts will find information on hunting an assortment of game, including moose, deer, bear and turkeys. “There will also be some nice Canadian fishing outfitters,’’ Antor said.

K&E Tackle of Hastings will have seminars on ice fishing as well as an expansive inventory of ice fishing supplies, she said.

Exhibitors will provide information on food plots, land management, dog training and coyote hunting. Falconry experts will provide demonstrations using live hawks.

Visitors will see what Antor calls a “must-see display’’ of the largest collection of locked antlers in North America.

“It has some beautiful racks that have all been found, actual racks locked up together,’’ she said, adding that video will be shown of the rescue of two monster bucks who locked horns in southern Kent County.

Kid-friendly events include a pellet range where youth can learn about firearm safety and proper use of a firearm. There will also be a fishing simulator for kids to practice fishing.

Antor says kid-friendly displays and activities are designed to attract young people to the great outdoors.

“We’re trying to encourage people to bring their kids down here and get their kids interested in hunting and fishing and the outdoors,’’ Antor said. “Put the smart phones down, get away from the video games and get outside and enjoy the outdoors and wildlife.’’

Several West Michigan sporting goods stores will have exhibits at the show, offering merchandise at special show prices.

The Weller Auto Huntin’ Time Expo gets underway Friday, Jan. 24. Hours are 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hours for Saturday, Jan. 25 are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5 to 11. On Sunday, kids 5 to 11 will be admitted free of charge. Parking for the event is free.

For more information, visit www.huntingshows.net.

