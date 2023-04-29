Muskegon's Anthony Bradford celebrates NFL draft selection with family

Bradford could not even hear his name announced on TV as his entire family was screaming in excitement that one of their own was headed to the NFL.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon High School graduate Anthony Bradford was hoping to get his name called on his 22nd Birthday during Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

However, the LSU offensive lineman had to wait an extra day to hear his name called during the NFL Draft telecast.

On Saturday, just a few picks into fourth round, Bradford received a call from a Seattle phone number. Shortly after, he was selected by the Seahawks with the 108th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Muskegon High School grad Anthony Bradford is drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the 108th overall pick! @OnMuskegon @__abradford pic.twitter.com/RWxjzQ74om — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) April 29, 2023

Bradford could not even hear his name announced on TV as his entire family was screaming in excitement that one of their own was headed to the NFL.

"I'm excited, man," Bradford said. "I am at a loss for words. It has been what I have been working for. I'm excited. I don't have any words to be honest. It's excitement all the way. I was just waiting for a team that wanted me that actually liked me. I want to get down and get comfortable and get to work."

Bradford had only ever been to Seattle once before he was drafted. That was to visit the Seahawks facility during the pre-draft process.

As of Saturday afternoon, there was no plan set for Bradford to head out west to Seattle to check out his new digs. He is just enjoying the moment in a community that molded him.

"Hard work paying off," Bradford said. "You know what I am saying? Like I said, I have been through a lot coming from where I come from. I am just happy to actually make it and have something for the younger generation in Muskegon to look at. For myself, I am proud of myself making it to where I have been working for since high school."

Bradford is the first Muskegon Big Red to be selected in the NFL Draft since the San Francisco 49ers drafted Ronald Johnson in the sixth round in 2011.

