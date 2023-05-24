In fact, the former Big Red is still living by the same mentality he was taught while playing at Hackley Stadium.

SEATTLE — Anthony Bradford has always been all about football long before he was drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks.

"My whole growing up was just football to me," Bradford said.

Now, football is more than just a game for the Muskegon High School alum. He's getting paid to play at the highest level. He just signed his first NFL contract on Monday before OTAs began in Seattle.

"Eye opening that I am actually here," Bradford said. "It's a blessing to be here just being able to live out my dream in Seattle."

The speed of the game is different in the NFL and so is the size of the players. However, the former LSU Tiger has noticed one glaring change.

"The weather," Bradford said. "It is nice out here. I am used to the humid, hot and going through it. The difference to me is the weather."

What is not different - Bradford's hometown Muskegon is on his mind nonstop.

"I am from a small city in Michigan," Bradford said. "Nobody really knows about it. For me to be able to rep my city where I was at and now where I can rep it out now, it means a lot to me."

In fact, the former Big Red is still living by the same mentality he was taught while playing at Hackley Stadium. He just "puts his patience on."

"That's my bread and butter," Bradford said. "I learned my mentality from high school. My offensive line coach Matt Bolles. I just carried it and that's been my mindset ever since."

Bradford's mindset hasn't wavered, and neither has Muskegon's love for the hometown kid.