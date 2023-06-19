Seahawks rookie Anthony Bradford returns to Muskegon for offensive line camp

The coaches say having someone like Bradford at this camp makes these kids believe the NFL is a realistic goal for them to try and achieve.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hackley Stadium was the host of the "Get Mauled" offensive line camp.

Schools from all over the Mitten showed out for the fifth year of the camp. It has really grown over the years from when it started out with just three schools.

The main focus of the camp is to give the guys in the trenches some tips on becoming better offensive linemen.

However, this year's camp was just a little bit different.

That's because an NFL player Anthony Bradford was in attendance.

"It's my hometown," Bradford said. "I love coming back and seeing this type of stuff. I was out here a couple of years too. Just coming back to support and seeing my old coaches and teammates, it always gets me in a good mood. You know what I am saying, this is where they are beginning too. Letting them boys see there is more to this."

The Seattle Seahawks rookie always wants to show out for his community, and the coaches say having someone like Bradford at this camp makes these kids believe the NFL is a realistic goal for them to try and achieve.

"This is what it is about," Muskegon offensive line coach Matt Bolles said. "These guys coming back and giving back and letting people see this side of them. He's hanging out with us as the young guys are doing a fundraiser. Tony gets it."

Bradford also has a lot of work of his own to accomplish. His first NFL training camp in Seattle is coming up in July.

