AP source: Vikings spoke with Jim Harbaugh about opening

Harbaugh is 61-24 over seven seasons at Michigan, but a source says the Vikings want him next.

MINNEAPOLIS — A person with knowledge of the process says the Minnesota Vikings and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh had exploratory conversations about their coaching vacancy Saturday and both sides are gauging interest.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview.

A message seeking comment was left with Harbaugh.

Minnesota hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager Wednesday and is searching for a coach.

Harbaugh is 61-24 over seven seasons at Michigan. He was 44-19-1 as coach of the San Francisco 49ers and was 5-3 in the playoffs, reaching a Super Bowl.

