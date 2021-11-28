x
AP Top 25: Michigan rises to No. 2

Michigan has jumped four spots to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll. That's their highest rank since 2016.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan won 42-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan has jumped four spots to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma State joins the top five for the first time since 2015. 

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the eighth consecutive week. 

Michigan has its highest ranking since it peaked at No. 2 in 2016 after beating Ohio State to break an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry. 

Cincinnati moved up to No. 3, passing Alabama at No. 4. 

The Crimson Tide slipped a spot after beating Auburn in overtime. 

Oklahoma State moved up two spots after beating Oklahoma for the first time since 2014.

